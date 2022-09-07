NIA files charge sheet against 4 persons in case of explosion by HNLC terrorists

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in the NIA special court against four accused persons in the case pertaining to an explosion that took place behind staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane by Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), an unlawful association notified under the UA(P) Act,1967.

The case was initially registered on December 13, 2020, at PS Lumshnong, District East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya and re-registered by NIA on March 15, 2021.

"Investigation has revealed that the explosion was carried out by HNLC terrorists as the owner of the Star Cement Ltd did not pay the illegal tax demanded by Marius Rynjah @ Hep Koit, the SS Finance cum Socio-Cultural Secretary of the HNLC," said a statement by the NIA.

The accused persons chargesheeted include Emmanuel Suchen, Bobby Marwein, Sainkupar Nongtraw, and Marius Rynjah.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor