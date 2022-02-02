NIA Files charge sheet against 8 in ISIS Kerala Module case

Bengaluru, Feb 2 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charge sheet against eight accused persons including Deepthi Marla a.k.a Maryam, grand-daughter-in-law of Late Karnataka Congress MLA B.M. Idinabba in ISIS Kerala Module case. The accused were involved in radicalizing Muslim youth and recruiting them for terrorist organization ISIS, NIA sources said on Wednesday.

The charge sheet has been submitted against Maryam, Mohd Waqar Lone alias Wilson Kashmiri, Mizha Siddeeque, Shifa Haris alias Ayesha, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar alias Abdullah, Ammar Abdul Rahiman and Muzamil Hassan Bhat in the case.

The NIA had registered the case on Mar 5, 2021 pertaining to terrorist activities of Mohammed Ameen @ Abu Yahya who resided in Kerala and his associates. These accused, ran various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology.

The accused were also radicalizing and recruiting new members for the ISIS module. Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against 3 accused persons in this case on Sept 8, 2021.

Investigation has revealed that all the eight accused charge sheeted are affiliated with banned terrorist organization ISIS and were involved in radicalising, recruiting, organizing terror funds and grooming like-minded gullible Muslim youth through different secured social media platforms to perform Hijrat to ISIS controlled territory for joining ISIS.

Further investigation in the case continues.

