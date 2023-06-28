NIA files supplementary chargessheet against two in Bengal explosives seizure case, raids two locations

New Delhi [India] June 28 : The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a first supplementary chargesheet against two in a case related to the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators, Nonels (non-electric detonators) and explosives in June last year in West Bengal and conducted raids at two locations in the state.

With the fresh chargesheet, the total number of accused charge-sheeted in the case so far are seven. Five accused persons were named in the original chargesheet filed in April this year.

The duo chargesheeted today have been identified as Merajuddin Ali Khan alias Meraj Khan alias Meraz Khan from Jharkhand and Mir Md. Nuruzzaman alias Romeo alias Mir alias Jamai alias Prince of West Bengal. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act.

NIA investigations have revealed that Merajuddin Ali Khan had supplied the electric detonators and gelatin sticks to Rintu Sk alias Muntaj Ali, one of the five accused charge-sheeted earlier. Mir Md. Nuruzzaman had illegally supplied 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate to Rintu. The duo had also prepared forged and fabricated documents, which they uploaded on PESO site, to cover up their crimes.

"The seized documents showed that Merajuddin had illegally supplied a total 86,700 kgs of gelatine sticks, 4,99,222 electric detonators and 204 Nonels (non-electric detonators) to various illegal miners so far. These included the detonators and explosives seized in the instant case, into which further investigations are continuing," said the NIA.

The agency also conducted raids at illegal godowns in two locations in Birbhum district in West Bengal in connection with the same case. The godowns were being run by another suspect in the case, identified as Manoj Ghosh.

The agency has also seized ammonium nitrate, country-made pistol, live ammunition, gelatin sticks and incriminating documents in these raids.

The case was registered in September last year following the seizure of around 81,000 electric detonators from a vehicle in the Md. Bazar Police Station area in Birbhum by a team of Special Task Force, West Bengal. The vehicle's driver, Ashish Keora, was also arrested, and subsequent searches had led to the seizure of another 2,525 electric detonators, 27,000 kg of Ammonium Nitrate and 1,625 kgs of Gelatin Sticks from an illegal Godown.

