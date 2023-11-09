NIA freezes Rs 1.34cr in drugs seizure case

New Delhi, Nov 9 National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has freezed Rs 1.34 crore linked to Amritpal Singh, who orchestrated the transfer of funds from 2019 to 2021.

Singh had deposited the amount directly into the bank accounts of Dubai-based absconding accused Shahid Ahmed and Delhi-based Razi Haider Zaidi in connection with the case of recovery of and seizure of 102.78 kg of heroin worth Rs 700 crore.

An NIA spokesperson said that it has taken decisive measures to freeze assets valued at Rs 1.34 crore on Wednesday after the funds were identified as 'illegally acquired property' allegedly belonging to Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Tarn Taran.

The NIa had already filed a chargesheet against Singh in connection with the case.

The case pertains to the recovery and seizure of a total of 102.784 kg heroin valued at Rs 700 crore on April 24 last year and April 26 last year by the Indian Customs.

The illicit heroin consignment from Afghanistan entered India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, Amritsar on April 22, 2022. The contraband was ingeniously concealed in a shipment of Licorice roots (Mulethi).

The case was first registered by the Customs department at Amritsar and later NIA took over the investigations, which revealed that Rs 700 crore worth heroin consignment was being smuggled into India through the land border, on the directives of Ahmed.

The official said that the intricate smuggling web involves Afghan-based co-accused Nazir Ahmed Qani, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan, who, dispatched the illicit heroin consignment.

“The contraband was to be delivered to Zaidi,” the official said.

The heroin was meant for distribution across various parts of the country, aimed at reaping substantial monetary gains.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against four accused on December 16 last year Ahmed aka Qazi Abdul Wadood, Qani, Zaidi and Vipin Mittal.

The official said that during probe it was found that the cash amounting to Rs 1.34 crore seized from the premises of Singh was ‘proceeds of drugs’.

“Investigations have revealed that Singh orchestrated the transfer of funds from 2019 to 2021, depositing them directly into the bank accounts of accused individuals Ahmed and Zaidi.

“Additionally, funds were surreptitiously channelled through Hawala transactions,” the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor