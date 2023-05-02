NIA raids 12 locations in J&K in terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, May 2 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case, an official said.

The NIA conducted raids at eight places in Pulwama district, one each in Kulgam, Anantnag and Budgam districts, and one location in Poonch district.

The case related to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by proscribed terrorist organisations to execute violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

The plans are part of a larger conspiracy by the terrorist groups to commit terror acts in association with local youth/overground workers in order to create communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist outfits involved in the conspiracy were identified as Laskhar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, besides others.

Searches were also carried out in the premises of cadres and hybrid overground workers linked with the affiliates and offshoots of these organisations, operating under pseudo names such as "The Resistance Front (TRF)", "United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (UL J&K)", "Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH)", "Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF)", Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

Initial investigations by the NIA indicated that these workers and cadres were involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, narcotics and small weapons.

These weapons, bombs, narcotics etc were being pushed on to Indian soil by Pakistan-based handlers and commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations using drones.

The NIA had registered a case on June 21, 2022 about the terror conspiracy.



atk/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor