NIA raids 13 locations in MP in terror funding case

New Delhi, May 27 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids at more than thirteen places in Madhya Pradesh in connection with a case pertaining to terror link and terror funding.

NIA teams started conducting raids on Saturday morning at the premises belonging to the alleged accused in the matter.

As of now, the NIA has not made any official statement in the matter.

A source claimed that the case was pertaining to the cadre of JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen), Bangladesh.

In this case, six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by NIA. They had entered India illegally, without any valid documents, and had acquired forged Indian identity documents with the help of their sympathisers in India.

Earlier in the week, NIA had raided multiple places in MP which had led to the seizure of several mobile phones, SIM cards, passbooks and identity documents related to the suspected terror transactions.

