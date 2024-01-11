NIA Raids 32 Locations in Six States Across India in Crackdown on Terror, Gang Activity

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a major multi-state operation on Thursday, seizing illegal arms, ammunition, incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash in a crackdown on the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate.

NIA teams raided a total of 32 locations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh as part of the coordinated operation launched early Thursday morning, confirmed a spokesperson for the premier investigating agency.

During searches linked to three separate cases, the NIA seized two pistols, two magazines, ammunition, Rs 4.6 lakh in cash, documents, and digital devices. The cases pertain to terror activities of the BKI, outlawed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and wider terrorist-gangster networks operating within India.

These activities include smuggling and importing of terrorist hardware like arms, ammunition, explosives, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across borders, the NIA spokesperson explained. This hardware is allegedly used by terror operatives and organized criminal syndicates for bomb blasts, targeted killings, extortions, and funding their operations across the country.

Thursday's operation saw raids at 16 locations connected to a case concerning the activities of BKI chiefs and members. The NIA, which registered the case suo motu on July 10, 2023, named Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa as key conspirators involved in planning terror acts and smuggling weapons into Punjab.

A separate set of seven locations were raided as part of another NIA case against the organized crime syndicate led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and associates, including Goldy Brar, under the UAPA. Brar, residing in Canada, was recently declared an individual terrorist by the Indian government.