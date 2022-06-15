NIA raids multiple places in J&K

Srinagar, June 15 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in connection with the terror funding case being investigated by the agency.

Sources said these raids are going on presently in Baramulla town at the residence of Zahoor Ahmad Malla, presently lodged in Udhampur jail.

In Srinagar district, raids are going on in the Nishat area.

Sources said these raids are part of the ongoing investigation in the terror funding case being probed by the NIA.

