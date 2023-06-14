NIA releases pictures of accused involved in attack on High Commission in London

New Delhi, June 14 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday released pictures of 45 individuals involved in the March 19 attack on the Indian High Commission in London by alleged Khalistani supporters.

The pictures of accused have been taken from CCTV footages, and the NIA has sought help from the public to identify the them.

"The NIA requests all members of the public to provide any information regarding the individuals seen in the footage in the interest of public safety. Information can be provided on WhatsApp at +91 7290009373. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential," the agency said while releasing the photographs.

The NIA had recently released five CCTV footages of the attack on the Indian High Commission. In the videos, accused can be seen gathering outside the Indian Embassy and then proceeding to attack it. They were carrying religious flags and shouting slogans, as depicted in videos.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with the protest staged by "pro-Khalistani activists" at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, during which the Tricolour was pulled down from the premises.

The NIA took over the case after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs instructed the Delhi Police to take legal action.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and an investigation has been initiated.

The British Deputy High Commissioner was also summoned by the Indian government, demanding an explanation for the complete absence of security during the protest.

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".





