NIA to produce gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before Delhi court today

New Delhi [India], April 17 : National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi from Punjab for questioning in a case registered last year.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Punjab's Bathinda Central Jail.

NIA will produce the gangster before the Patiala House court today. The NIA team will bring him from Bathinda.

On April 1, Mumbai Police had booked the jailed gangster in connection with a death threat to Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

"A case has been registered under sections 506(2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Bishnoi at Kanjur Marg police station in Mumbai in connection with a death threat to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut," Mumbai Police had said.

Raut had filed a written complaint after he allegedly received a threat message from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang mentioning that he would be killed in the manner in which Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead

Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office. Bandra Police registered a case under Sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

Salman Khan was provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police. The Maharashtra government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor