Nigerian, aide arrested for duping woman on matrimonial site

Gurugram, May 19 A Nigerian man and his aide have been arrested from Delhi on the charges of duping a woman on a matrimonial website of over one lakh rupees on the pretext of sending expensive gifts, police said on Friday.

The accused, Danial Gozie, 38 and Grabilla Sharmilla, 33, a resident of Darjeeling, West Bengal revealed to the police that they duped the complainant woman of Rs 1,73,000, police said.

A woman recently filed a police complaint, stating that she met a man who introduced himself as a project manager in a Turkey-based company on a matrimonial website. The suspect told her that he is sending her a gift parcel," Varun Dahiya, Gurgaon ACP (crime) said.

In her complaint, the victim said she received a call from a woman who introduced herself as a customs official from Mumbai airport and told the victim that her friend Shiva Jadhav has sent a parcel for her.

"She then cheated the victim to the tune of Rs 1,73,000 on the pretext of customs duty and other taxes for the gift parcel," he said.

