Nigerian national nabbed in Delhi for supplying drugs

New Delhi, March 13 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian national for allegedly supplying substances in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Oluebube Damain, a resident of Owerri in Imo State in Nigeria, the police said, adding that "1,050 gm methaqualone valued at crores of rupees was recovered from his possession".

According to police, specific inputs were received that Damain would come to Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar to supply drugs to some unknown persons following which a trap was laid and he was apprehended.

"On checking a polythene bag, the narcotics substance was found. The contraband, weighing 1,050 gm, was found to be methaqualone," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Accordingly, a case of NDPS Act was registered at Crime Branch police station.

Damain came to India from Nigeria on a three-month visa in 2019.

