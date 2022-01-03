Night temp improves in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 3 Night temperature recorded an improvement in J&K and Ladakh on Monday as the weather office forecast moderate to heavy rain/snow between January 5 and 6, a MeT department official said.

"Under the influence of an approaching Western Disturbance, (WD) moderate to heavy rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh between January 5 and 6", the official said.

Srinagar recorded a minimum of 3.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.0 degree and Gulmarg minus 5.8 degree on Monday.

Besides, Drass town of Ladakh was at minus 16.1 degree, Leh minus 9.9 and Kargil minus 10.2 as the minimum.

Jammu city registered 7.7 degrees, Katra 7.8, Batote 3.1, Banihal 3.6 and Bhaderwah 0.7 as the night's lowest temperature.

