Nine booked for spreading rumours about KV temple

Varanasi (UP), March 16 A case has been registered against nine persons for allegedly spreading rumours that the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple administration was charging a fee for 'sparsh darshan' of the presiding deity.

The police spokesman said that an FIR has been lodged under sections 153-A (disturbing communal harmony), 295 (insulting religion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and the relevant sections of the IT Act on the basis of a complaint filed by temple official Arvind Shukla.

According to the complainant, a few persons visited the temple on March 2, a day before 'Rangbhari Ekadashi'.

As one of them, Ajay Sharma, donated Rs 500 to the temple, he was given a donation slip at the temple's counter located on the premises of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, a police official said.

A picture of the slip was posted on a social media platform, which was shared multiple times, thus creating the rumour, the complainant said.

