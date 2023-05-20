Nine-year-old boy falls into borewell pit in Jaipur, rescue operation underway

Published: May 20, 2023 02:16 PM

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 20 : A nine-year-old boy fell into a borewell pit in Bhojpura village of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday, officials said.

Upon receiving the information a team of Civil Defence and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to the spot to rescue the child.

A rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

