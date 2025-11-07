Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Gateway of Guwahati Terminal, Brahmaputra Riverfront project

Guwahati, Nov 7 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inaugurated two landmark infrastructure projects in Guwahati -- the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and Jetty and the Brahmaputra Riverfront - Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan.

According to an officials, together, these projects symbolize the government's commitment to revitalizing Assam's riverine transport ecosystem and reconnecting the city with the majestic Brahmaputra through sustainable and people-centric urban transformation.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Finance Minister commended the initiative as a transformative step in developing sustainable, multimodal connectivity and celebrating Assam’s cultural identity through urban design.

"The Gateway of Guwahati Terminal is not just a transport facility -- it is a statement of Assam's progressive vision. This project will boost river-based transport, promote tourism, and open new economic opportunities for the people of Assam," said FM Sitharaman.

Referring to the riverfront project, she remarked that "the Brahmaputra is the soul of Assam's civilization and the state's development is intrinsically linked to it.

The Union Minister appreciated the efforts of the state government in developing modern urban facilities for Guwahati, noting that the project beautifully blends culture with technology and reflects a visionary approach to meeting the needs of citizens.

She emphasised that the urban development project has been implemented thoughtfully, ensuring that local livelihoods and traditional infrastructures are not disrupted.

While developing the riverfront, the Uzan Bazar fish market has been preserved and remains operational, with a dedicated access route created within the riverfront area to facilitate fishermen in continuing their activities in the Brahmaputra.

The Finance Minister lauded the progress made in Assam's Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector and highlighted the benefits of inland waterways as a sustainable mode of transport.

She also underscored the collaborative spirit of development between the Centre and the state, stating that the Chief Minister is taking a well-planned and strategic approach to drive industrial growth in Assam.

The Minister highlighted that under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Scheme, the Central Government provides interest-free loans to states for a period of 50 years. In this regard, she commended Assam’s performance for effectively utilizing these funds in a planned and productive manner.

FM Sitharaman lauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the developmental focus of the Assam Government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasizing that such projects reflect the shared national vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 through inclusive and sustainable development.

