Nirmala Sitharaman’s 8 Consecutive Budgets: A Historic Journey Marked by Iconic Handloom Sarees

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set a new record on February 2 by presenting her eighth consecutive budget, surpassing the previous record held by Morarji Desai, who presented budgets in non-consecutive terms. During her address to the nation, Sitharaman said that this budget is designed to boost the spending power of the growing middle class. The speech also reflected on the key highlights of the seven prior budgets she had presented.

EIGHT BUDGETS, 8 SAREES: Nirmala Sitharaman's Fashion and Key Highlights

Budget 2025: Madhubani Saree

For her historic eighth budget, Sitharaman wore a Madhubani saree gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. The cream saree with a gold border and red blouse marked the occasion, as Sitharaman focused on enhancing the spending power of the rising middle class. This budget also marks the first of Modi 3.0.

Union Budget 2024: Mangalagiri Saree

Sitharaman chose an off-white Mangalagiri saree with a magenta border. The 2024 Budget announced reductions in customs duties on mobiles, gold, and silver, and exemptions for three cancer medicines. It also included a customs duty exemption for critical minerals like lithium and allocated Rs 2 lakh crore for job creation over five years.

Interim Budget 2024: Blue Handloom Tussar Silk Saree

Sitharaman donned a blue handloom tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork as she presented the Interim Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Budget 2023: Red Silk Saree

Sitharaman wore a rich red silk saree with a black-and-gold temple border, symbolizing tradition, strength, and stability. The 2023 budget introduced measures like a 30% tax on virtual assets and a Rs 19,500 crore solar module allocation.

Budget 2022: Brown Bomkai Saree

In a tribute to Odisha’s handloom tradition, Sitharaman wore a brown Bomkai saree with intricate zari work. The 2022 budget focused on infrastructure and growth, with a Rs 1.4 lakh crore GST collection and initiatives in digital education and solar energy.

Budget 2021: Pochampally Ikat Saree

Sitharaman chose a Pochampally ikat saree from Telangana. The 2021 budget emphasized healthcare, with a Rs 2 lakh crore allocation, including Rs 35,000 crore for the Covid-19 vaccine, and a Rs 1.1 lakh crore outlay for railways.

Budget 2020: Yellow Silk Saree

Sitharaman wore a bright yellow silk saree with a blue border, symbolizing growth and stability. The budget focused on boosting income and healthcare with a Rs 69,000 crore allocation, and Rs 3.6 lakh crore for piped water to households.

Budget 2019: Pink Mangalagiri Saree

Sitharaman presented her first budget in a pink Mangalagiri saree, breaking tradition with a "bahi khata" for carrying the budget papers. The 2019 budget introduced incentives for electric vehicles, housing, and a Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure investment plan.