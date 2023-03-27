Nishad Party to contest 2024 polls as BJP ally: Sanjay Nishad

Prayagraj, March 27 Sanjay Nishad, national president of the Nishad Party and a Uttar Pradesh minister, said that his party would be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP.

He also claimed that the BJP led state government has established the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh and mafias were biting the dust.

"The glorious history of Nishad community is once again returning back in the Yogi government. The Yogi government has already announced Shringverpur Dham as a prominent tourist hub and the work on installation of a 56-feet high statue of Nishadraj was partially completed and would be inaugurated shortly."

This year, he said, the Nishadraj Jayanti celebration would be held at a grand level by the department of culture of the state government.

He further claimed: "Previous governments had only taken votes of the Nishad community and they were least bothered for development. Since the Yogi led government came to power, there have been a series of development projects. As the Ram temple is being constructed at Ayodhya, there are plans to set up grand fort of Nishadraj at Shringverpur."

Sanjay Nishad also demanded that an auditorium be constructed at Shringverpur.

He, however, assured that people of Nishad community would be chanting "Jai Nishad" slogans under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2024.

