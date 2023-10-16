Nithari killings: Allahabad HC acquits accused Surendra Koli, Moninder Pandher in multiple cases

The Allahabad High Court has acquitted the two main accused persons, Surendra Koli and Monindhar Singh Pandher, in multiple cases related to the infamous 2006 Nithari killings case. The Allahabad High Court has acquitted main accused Surendra Koli in a total of 12 cases, for which he was awarded the death penalty by the trial court. Koli was awarded the death penalty in ten cases in connection with the killings.

Meanwhile, the other accused Moninder Singh Pandher has been acquitted in two cases, in which he was awarded the death penalty. Both Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher were accused in the infamous Nithari serial killing in Noida. The trial court had then found Koli guilty of raping and brutally murdering several children between the period of 2005 and 2006.The shocking case came to light in December 2006 when skeletons of minors were found in a drain near a house in Nithari.Coming to details of the gruesome case, it was alleged that Koli would lure young children from nearby areas to the house. The allegations further state that Koli used to murder them and even have sex with the corpses. Cannibalism charges were also levelled at Koli in this regard. He would reportedly throw the bones of the victims into a ditch behind the house.On the other hand, businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, who was Koli's employer, was also accused of rape and murder in the case.