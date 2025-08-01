Nitin Gadkari is a man of vision and action: Maha CM

Pune, Aug 1 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday heaped praise on Union Minister and veteran BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, saying that he is not just a 'man of vision’ but also a 'man of action.’

He has done immense work that has transformed the lives of thousands of people.

Conferring the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2025 on him is an honour for a proactive and sensitive personality, he added.

He was speaking at a function where the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2025 was presented to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, Minister of State Madhuri Misal, and Chairman of Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Trust Rohit Tilak were among others present on the occasion.

Fadnavis said that the concept of giving this award to individuals whose work reflects Lokmanya Tilak's self-respect is very unique in modern India.

“Minister Nitin Gadkari’s leadership thinks ahead of time. He has cultivated extraordinary talent along with sensitivity and a culture that inspires continuous social work. He is a good researcher. His knowledge in the fields of agriculture, engineering, medicine, industry, architecture and science is immense. He is attracted to new things. He tries to find out how these things can be brought to the common man,” he added.

Fadnavis further stated: “Minister Gadkari's 'Never Die Attitude' is a characteristic of his nature. He faces any situation with courage, which is why he can undertake big projects. It was only after the successful construction of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway that Atal Bihari Vajpayee entrusted the responsibility of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to Gadkari with confidence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognised the same quality in him and entrusted him with the work of road and highway development. Once, we used to go elsewhere to see the infrastructure of the world; today, the world is coming to us. This is Minister Gadkari's success.”

He added that due to Minister Gadkari’s work, a qualitative change has started in the work of road construction in the country. He has established himself as the most efficient minister in the Union Cabinet. The work of building a road network on the country's borders is being done under his guidance.

In his speech, Minister Gadkari said that Lokmanya Tilak is an inspiration and role model for all Indians. His achievements are truly remarkable. “It is a matter of honour to receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award named after him. This honour has increased my responsibility, and I will work more vigorously for the country in the coming days to build the India of Lokmanya Tilak's dream,” he assured.

“Today, we are third in the automobile industry, surpassing Japan and after America and China. In the coming years, the country will have a lot of opportunities in all areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, industry and research. If we contribute diligently, we can bring the country to the first place. Our country has the potential to become a world leader. We have intelligent youth power. If we work with a positive attitude and positive political will, we can make the country a superpower,” he observed.

He appealed to everyone to contribute to bringing India to the top of the world and to build the India of Lokmanya Tilak's dream.

Regarding the development of the country, Minister Gadkari said a large tunnel worth Rs 12,000 crore is being built in the Brahmaputra. Instead of cycle rickshaws, e-cars and e-buses have been introduced in the market.

“About Rs 12,000 crore has been given for irrigation projects in western Maharashtra. Works worth Rs 50,000 crore will start in Maharashtra by December. Work on the Navi Mumbai to Pune highway will commence, while the work on the Mumbai to Bangalore highway has been taken up. With this new route, the journey from Pune to Mumbai will take one and a half hours. Works worth Rs 2 lakh crore are underway in the Pune area. Three new bridges are being built in Pune. Pune Metro and airport work have been accelerated. There will be no discrimination in development work,” he added.

