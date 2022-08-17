Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Chouhan Out, Yediyurappa, Sonowal In: Major BJP Revamp
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2022 08:43 PM2022-08-17T20:43:59+5:302022-08-17T20:44:37+5:30
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan were dropped from the BJP's top decision-making body today in a shake-up in which BS Yediyurappa and Devendra Fadnavis landed coveted spots.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the BJP to an unprecedented second term in the state, is a glaring exclusion after buzz that he would be rewarded with a place among the party's decision-makers.
The BJP's rejigged parliamentary board, with six new faces including the first Sikh representative, signals a generational and political shift in the highest tiers of the BJP in the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah regime.