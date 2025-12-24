Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Goddess Kali, Durga and Akhandvasini temples in Patna

Patna, Dec 24 BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, who is on a two-day visit to Patna, offered prayers at prominent religious sites in the city on Wednesday.

Nabin, accompanied by BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi, visited the Kali Temple and Akhandvasini Devi temple located at Bans Ghat in Patna.

The leaders performed puja and prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and development of Bihar and the entire country.

Several BJP workers and supporters were also present at the temple premises during the visit.

After offering prayers at the Kali Temple near Bans Ghat, Nabin proceeded to the Akhandvasini temple near Golghar, where he performed a formal worship of Goddess Akhandvasini and sought blessings for social harmony and continued progress in the state.

According to the schedule, around 2 p.m., Nabin is set to visit Takht Sri Harimandir Patna Sahib Gurudwara, where he will pay his respects.

Following this, he will hold a meeting with Booth Level Agents-2 (BLA-2) and BJP workers of the Bankipur Assembly constituency at his official residence located at 3, Taylor Road.

The meeting will focus on strengthening the party organisation and discussing future political strategies.

After completing his engagements in Patna, Nabin will depart for Delhi at around 4 p.m.

It is noteworthy that this is Nabin's first visit to Patna after becoming the BJP National Working President.

On Tuesday, his arrival was marked by a massive show of strength by the Bihar BJP, including a 6-kilometre-long roadshow through the streets of Patna and a grand felicitation ceremony at Miller School Ground.

At Patna Airport, Saraogi welcomed Nabin by presenting him with a garland made of makhana (fox nuts), while Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary honoured him with a shawl and a bouquet.

Several senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal, Rituraj Sinha, and Sanjeev Chaurasia, were also present to welcome Nabin.

During his visit, he also held an important meeting with the BJP legislative party leaders at the party's state headquarters.

The visit is being seen as politically significant, reflecting the BJP's organisational strength and its renewed focus on grassroots engagement in Bihar.

