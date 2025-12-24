Nitin Nabin thanks BLA-2, calls them key to NDA’s Bihar victory

Patna, Dec 24 After the BJP-led NDA’s sweeping victory in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to BLA-2 (Booth Level Agents-2) and party workers, stating that their dedicated efforts played a crucial role in the NDA’s resounding win.

Addressing a meeting of BLA-2 and the Mandal Core Team of the Bankipur Assembly constituency under the Patna Metropolitan area, Nitin Nabin said that the BLA-2 members had performed their responsibilities diligently, not only during polling but also during the SIR (Special Investigation Report) exercise before the elections.

“This victory is not the final destination; there is still a long journey ahead. The people of Bihar have once again reposed their trust in us by electing us to power, which has increased our responsibility. We must fulfil this responsibility with full commitment,” he said.

He emphasised that the BJP’s objective is not merely to win elections, but also to strengthen the democratic process.

Appealing to party workers, he said that the central leadership has placed immense trust in Bihar and that every worker must live up to that confidence through discipline and dedication.

The meeting witnessed the participation of a large number of BLA-2 members. BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi was also present.

Extensive discussions were held on future strategies and on strengthening and empowering the party organisation at the grassroots level.

Those present at the meeting included District President Roop Narayan Mehta, Regional in-charge Sanjay Khandelwal, Patna Deputy Mayor Rashmi Chandravanshi, Dhanraj Sharma, and several Mandal office bearers.

The proceedings of the meeting were conducted by District General Secretary Ajit Kumar Lali.

Earlier in the day, BJP’s newly appointed National Working President Nitin Nabin visited Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib (Patna Sahib), where he paid his respects at the sacred shrine of the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj.

During his visit, he was shown historical artefacts and exhibits related to Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

On the occasion, Nitin Nabin was honoured with a Saropa (robe of honour) by the Gurdwara Management Committee.

Prominent leaders present included Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, MLA Ratnesh Kushwaha, former MLA Nand Kishore Yadav, Bihar government minister Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, Patna Mayor Sita Sahu, and senior BJP leader Shishir Kumar, among others.

This was Nitin Nabin’s first visit to a Gurdwara after returning from Delhi. Notably, a mega roadshow was also organised in his honour in Patna on Tuesday.

