Nitish Kumar faces backlash from Women's panel over his controversial population control remarks

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks in the state assembly regarding population control have sparked outrage from prominent women leaders. The National Commission for Women (NCW) chief, Rekha Sharma, and Delhi's women's panel head, Swati Maliwal, have strongly criticized Kumar's comments and demanded an immediate apology.

During a session in the state assembly, the Bihar chief minister used a vivid explanation to highlight how an educated woman can influence her husband's behavior during sexual intercourse, attributing it to a decrease in the birth rate. "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," the Bihar CM said.

Reacting strongly to Kumar's statements, The National Commission for Women said it "vehemently condemns" Nitish Kumar's remarks. "Such remarks are not only regressive but also egregiously insensitive to women's rights and choices. Bihar's chief minister should issue an apology to women across the country for these deeply offensive remarks," NCW wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, expressed her outrage, labelling Kumar's remarks as an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves.

"On behalf of every woman in this country, as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, I demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves. Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society. If a leader could make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership. We stand firm against such behaviour and call for accountability," Sharma wrote on X.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also sought an immediate apology from the Bihar Chief Minister. "Strongly condemn the disgraceful language used by Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar while addressing the assembly. He must immediately apologise!" Maliwal wrote.