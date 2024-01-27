Nitish Kumar Likely To Resign Today; Lalu Yadav’s Mission 16 Begins, 10 Congress MLAs Break Away

Political developments in Bihar have gained momentum. JDU President Nitish Kumar is likely to resign as Chief Minister today afternoon. To prevent him from forming an alliance with BJP, Lalu Prasad Yadav has launched Mission 16, while BJP has started efforts to break away 10 Congress MLAs to defeat him. Given the numerical strength, Nitish Kumar is likely to face a tough time in retaining power.

Nitish Kumar has canceled his government programs for today and tomorrow. In Bihar, it is important to reach the majority figure of 122 for forming the government. To cross this figure, BJP is in touch with 10 Congress MLAs. It is said that these 10 MLAs can join Nitish Kumar in the government.

Who has how much strength?

In the Bihar Legislative Assembly, BJP has 78 seats. JDU has 45 MLAs. While the NDA ally HAM has 4 MLAs. This takes the number to 127. Lalu has started breaking away the disgruntled MLAs of JDU. This number is said to be 16. So if there is any difficulty in forming the government, then BJP has prepared that 10 out of 19 Congress MLAs can support Nitish Kumar.

There is a possibility that Pashupati Paras, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi or their leaders will be given big ministerial berths. BJP estimates that if Nitish and Kushwaha stay together, it will be a big advantage in the Lok Sabha and upcoming assembly elections.