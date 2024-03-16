Nitish Kumar Retains Home Ministry As Bihar Govt Announces Portfolios for Ministers A Day After Cabinet Expansion

Portfolios were allocated to Bihar cabinet ministers on Saturday, March 16. The new Bihar cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, retained the Home and General Administration departments. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has been given portfolios for the Finance and Commercial Departments.

A day after expanding his cabinet, Nitish Kumar allocated portfolios to the ministers of the NDA government today. Another Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sinha, who is also from the BJP, has been given portfolios of the Road Construction, Mines and Geology, and Art & Culture departments, a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat department said on Saturday.

Check List:

Bihar government ministers' portfolios announced pic.twitter.com/PV7BuIXy7w — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Nitish Kumar on Friday expanded his less-than-two-month-old cabinet by inducting 21 new ministers. With the induction of 21 new ministers, the strength of the Nitish Kumar ministry rose to 30, just six short of the constitutional limit of 36 for the state, with inputs from angencies.