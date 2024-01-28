Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM for 9th Time

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday, January 28, for the 9th time after he, along with his party, joined the BJP-led NDA bloc. Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Samrat Chaudhary, and BJP National President JP Nadda were present as Nitish Kumar took the oath amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shree Ram.

Watch Video

#WATCH | Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the 9th time after he along with his party joined the BJP-led NDA bloc. pic.twitter.com/ePGsqvusM3 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday, ending his 18-month ruling alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. With the support of the BJP, he took the oath as the new Chief Minister at 5 pm today, marking his return to the NDA. Alongside BJP's Samrat Choudhary, taking oath as a Cabinet Minister, and Vijay Kumar Sinha, taking oath as the minister of Bihar, eight ministers also took the oath on Sunday, January 28.

Bringing closure to the fast-unravelling political events earlier in the day, Nitish handed his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar along with letters of support from the BJP legislators. Accepting his resignation letter, the Governor requested him to discharge his administrative duties as the caretaker chief minister till the new government takes shape.