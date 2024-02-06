No Compromise on Border Security: Amit Shah Vows Strong Stance on National Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Modi government's commitment to maintaining friendly relations with all nations while emphasizing that India's border security and the safety of its citizens remain non-negotiable.

Shah also said that the government has successfully tackled the three internal security hotspots 'Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas'in its 10 years of rule.

Our external and internal policy is clear. We want friendly relations with other countries. But there will be no compromise on the country's border security and the security of its people, he said while delivering a lecture on 'Security Beyond Tomorrow: Forging India’s Resilient Future'.

He attributed the emergence of internal security challenges to the previous governments' appeasement policies, asserting that the Modi administration had effectively addressed these issues. Shah highlighted the transformation of former hotspots into integral parts of India's development trajectory under the current government's leadership.

Shah also addressed the government's actions against terrorism and insurgency, emphasizing efforts to dismantle their ecosystems. He cited a drastic reduction in organized stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since the Modi government took office, contrasting with over 2,600 such incidents prior, which resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.

Now there is not a single incident of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. There is zero stone pelting, Shah declared.