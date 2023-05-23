"No definite timeline for resuming operations," says bankrupt Go First to aviation regulator DGCA

New Delhi [India], May 23 : The Wadia Group-backed carrier Go First has replied to the show cause notice issued by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday where the airline mentioned that it has no definite timeline to resume operations, an official said.

Civil Aviation Ministry officials said that airlines have expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest.

"There is no definitive timeline as of now for the resumption of operations by Go First. They have expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest thought," a senior aviation ministry official said.

Earlier the regulator DGCA asked the company (GoFirst) to respond to the show cause notice within 15 days. The regulator had asked GoFirst to explain the reasons for its inability to run operations and stopped new bookings and halted the sale of tickets.

The bankrupt budget airline Go First has fallen short of giving a definite timeline for resuming flight operations, in its latest response to the civil aviation regulator.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday upheld the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order which had admitted Go First Airlines' voluntary plea for insolvency. "It disposed of the lessors' petition and asked them to file an appeal before the NCLT."

Earlier the airline announced that it has cancelled all its flights till May 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor