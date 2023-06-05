No disruptions to Indian Railways routes: Adani Group after its private wagons derail in Odisha

Bargarh (Odisha) [India], June 5 : The captive rail line on which Adani Group-owned ACC Ltd's wagons derailed on Monday morning in Odisha's Bargarh is solely for industrial use and is not connected to any routes of the Indian Railways, ACC Ltd said in a statement. There have been no disruptions to any Indian Railways routes.

ACC Ltd, part of the Adani Group, operates a dedicated railway line in Bargarh for transportation of limestone. The statement also said the company's operations remain unaffected.

No injuries were reported in the train derailment incident.

"Earlier today, on 5th June 2023, at approximately 6:30 am, one of our wagons carrying limestone from Dunguri mines to the Bargarh cement plant derailed," the ACC statement said.

The maintenance team is working tirelessly to restore the rail line as quickly as possible, the statement said.

"It's important to note that this captive rail line is solely for industrial use and is not connected to any routes of the Indian Railways. As a result, there are no disruptions to any Indian Railways routes," it added.

