No division and distinction for CBSE students in class 10, 12 board exams

On Friday, a senior official announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will refrain from awarding any divisions or distinctions in the upcoming class 10 and 12 board exams.

No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer, said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj clarified that the Board will not be involved in calculating, declaring, or informing the percentage of marks for the exams. If there is a need for the percentage of marks, especially for higher education or employment purposes, the responsibility for calculation may fall on the admitting institution or employer.

Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition.

