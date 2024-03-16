No Jeans and T-Shirts, Wear Saree or Churidar: Maharashtra Govt Issues Dress Code for Teachers

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has issued a dress code for school teachers for all schools, including private schools. As per the state code, female teachers must wear Sarees and salwar suits, and male teachers must wear shirt-trousers. Teachers will not be allowed to wear jeans and T-shirts in the school premises.

The Government Resolution (GR), issued by the school education department on Friday, March 15, asks school teachers to be cautious of what they wear as school-going children are impressionable and inappropriate clothes on teachers can have an adverse impact, the notification said.

As per the GR, female teachers can wear sarees, salwar and churidar suits, kurtas and dupattas to school. Male teachers have to be dressed in formal shirts and trousers. Shirts should be light in colour and tucked in. Trousers should be dark. No dark, graphic-designed or painted shirts are allowed in schools. Male teachers must ensure they wear only shoes, while female teachers are expected to wear "appropriate footwear".