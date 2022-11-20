No NOC, no borewell: NGT cracks down on rampant misuse in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida, Nov 20 The people in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand have been facing a huge water crisis, forcing them to call for water tankers which end up being used by the villagers in a short time.

A similar or likely worse situation is expected in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the water exploitation in the area.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a historic decision, issued an order on November 15 in response to a petition by environmental activists, Prasoon Pant and Pradeep Dahlia, according to which all borewells being run illegally in Greater Noida Extension have been directed to be sealed and penalty amount for the illegal extraction of water so far has to be recovered.

The petitioners stated that 40 builders were illegally extracting groundwater at 63 sites in the area. Recognising the same, the green body imposed an interim Environmental Compensation amounting to 0.5 per cent of the project cost of the builders, apart from remedial action in the future.

All these builders would be required to deposit the penalty amount to the concerned district magistrates and the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) within a month from the date of order, failure in which will result in strict action by the authorities.

NGT granted a month's time for NOC

The order stated that the establishments would be shut down by state PCBs if they don't apply for No Objection Certificate (NOC) within a month. Filed applications might be examined within the following month.

A joint committee comprising the District Magistrate, State PCB and Central PCB filed its report in the NGT regarding 33 group housing projects on October 7, 2022, out of which 25 were found to be drawing water illegally. The report recommended destruction of the borewells installed without permission and imposition of fine for the illegal extraction of groundwater.

When did NGT assign the case to the committee?

The tribunal constituted a joint committee of CPCB, State PCB and District Magistrate of Noida on July 5, 2022, to verify the facts and get a report on the actions taken in the matter.

The committee was directed that information regarding proceedings should be given to the affected parties if any aversive material is found by them.

It was also asked to send a copy of the report to the affected parties before the next date of hearing.

What does environmental activist say?

Pradeep Dahlia, in a conversation with , said that the builders in Gautam Buddh Nagar had been excessively exploiting water, adding that earlier the which we used to find below 20 to 25 metres, is now not found even below 200 metres.

The water level has been decreasing every year by 5 metres, said Dahlia.

He stated that it would be difficult for people to have access to water in the future due to irreparable damage to the environment.

Dahlia said: "Instructions have been passed to ensure separate digital metres for the establishments supplying water from local bodies and the ones that draw ground water, which is not being done at present."

