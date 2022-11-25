No one can stop us from rewriting our history: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Indian history is twisted and inaccurately written and appealed to historians and research scholars to rewrite it.

Senior BJP leader Shah was speaking at a function organized in New Delhi on Thursday on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom Army General Lachit Barphukan.

"I have always heard that our history is twisted and inaccurately written. It might be true, but who can now stop us from writing about our glorious history? We have to take the courage, rewrite and present our history before the world," the union home minister said.

Shah appealed to the historians and research scholars attending the function to get over this narrative that Indian history is twisted and inaccurately written.

He asked them to write about 30 empires that ruled for more than 150 years in any part of the country and 300 such great personalities who fought and sacrificed themselves during the country's freedom struggle.

"I urge our historians and students of history to identify 30 great empires in Indian history and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valour to protect the motherland and write extensively about them," said the union home minister.

Shah also assured historians and research scholars that they will be getting complete support from the union government in their research.

"This will bring out the truth and the lies will vanish on their own," he said.

Born on 24th November 1622 in Charaideo, Lachit Barphukan was known for his extraordinary military intelligence in defeating the Mughals, thereby halting the expanding ambitions of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat.

On November 24, each year, Lachit Diwas is celebrated state-wide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat.

A flagship event was organized by the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to showcase the life of one of the greatest warriors of eastern India and celebrate his achievements outside his home state to pay nationwide tribute on the leader's 400 birth anniversary.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor