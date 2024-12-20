No one is upset in Shiv Sena, will work together like a family: Shinde

Nagpur, Dec 20 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday clarified that Shiv Sena is like a family and no one in the party is unhappy or upset over not getting the ministerial berths in the recently held cabinet expansion.

“It is natural to feel bad as a human being if you do not get a post, some have expressed their feelings openly, but this does not mean that anyone is unhappy in the party. All three MLAs who expressed their displeasure are with me and none of them is unhappy. Everyone will continue to work together in Shiv Sena for its growth,” the Shiv Sena chief said.

Shinde was speaking to reporters after he met with party legislators Narendra Bhondekar, Vijay Shivtare and Prakash Surve who had openly expressed their displeasure over their exclusion from the cabinet expansion which took place on December 15.

Bhondekar had announced resignation from all his posts while Surve broke into tears and remained away from his participation in the proceedings of the state Assembly. On the other hand, Shivtare said he would not accept the ministerial berth even if he is given, adding that the leadership should have heard him and later taken its decision.

“While working in a government, sometimes positions come and go. However, the intimate relationship between us is more important than the ministerial positions. Just as I consider the position of beloved brother to be a great position, Vijay Shivtare told me that his position as Eknath Shinde's trusted colleague is important,” said Shinde.

He further made it clear that “We are all part of the family called Shiv Sena and no one will be separated from this family. All the three MLAs who expressed their displeasure are present here today and they will continue to work together for the growth of the party.”

Shinde, who is yet to acclimatise to his new role as the deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, chose to pacify the disgruntled Bhondekar, Shivtare and Surve with a view to convey to the party members that they will have to be ready for a sacrifice and adjust in the alliance politics.

Shinde has already denied ministerial berths to former ministers Tanaji Sawant, Deepak Kesarkar and Abdul Sattar. Sawant expressed displeasure and left for Pune after not getting a place in the cabinet expansion but Kesarkar and Sattar accepted Shinde’s decision.

Further, Shinde’s statement came at a time when Fadnavis has yet to allocate portfolios to himself, two Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and 39 ministers. Fadnavis after the cabinet expansion held on December 15 had said that the portfolio allocation would be done in two days. MahaYuti government sources indicated that the chief minister is likely to allocate portfolios after the conclusion of the ongoing winter session of the state legislature on December 21.

Meanwhile, Shinde after the Kalyan incident involving the attack on a Marathi family firmly said that Shiv Sena is committed to fighting for the rights of the Marathi people and if someone abuses and attacks the Marathi family, Shiv Sena will never tolerate it.

He claimed that the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh of Massajog village in Beed was extremely inhuman and a disgrace to humanity. “A judicial inquiry will be conducted into this incident and an SIT has been formed for the investigation. It has been decided to transfer the Beed Superintendent of Police,” Shinde added.

“The government stands firmly behind the victim's family in this incident. No matter how big the accused in this case is and how close he is to anyone, he will not be supported,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor