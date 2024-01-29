No Question of Leaving NDA-Fold Ever, Says Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister of Bihar, JD(U) president Nitish Kumar after a dramatic volte-face affirmed that there is now no question of leaving the NDA-fold. Kumar, 72, who previously served within the NDA and later diverged paths, returned to the alliance, firmly stating, Now we are together and will remain so. He emphasized his belief in diligent work for the state's development, expressing his dedication to continuing such efforts.

The swearing-in ceremony saw eight individuals taking oath as ministers, with the remaining appointments pending. Notably, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha are slated to assume the roles of deputy chief ministers, as Kumar highlighted the inclusive nature of the coalition.

The cabinet will be expanded soon, the CM said. Commenting on the collapse of INDIA alliance, Kumar, who had played an instrumental role in bring various opposition parties together, said, They (INDIA bloc leaders) were not doing anything. Nothing happened after the first meeting of INDIA bloc that took place in Patna last year. Now, I have come back to the same place, where I was earlier (with NDA).