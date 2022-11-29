"No regret even if hanged": Aaftab Poonawala makes big revelation during Polygraph test

Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the prime accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case has made stunning revelations during the polygraph test.According to the police official, he has stated that even if he is hanged for the murder of Shraddha, he would not be sorry since he will be remembered as a hero when he enters paradise and will be offered ‘Hoors’ in ‘Jannat.’ Aftab also admitted to having affairs with over 20 Hindu girls during his relationship with Shraddha.

After murdering Shraddha, Aftab had also invited a psychologist to his apartment. She was also a Hindu woman. He admitted to having given her a ring which belonged to Shraddha, in a bid to lure her into relationship. He also interacted with a number of other Hindu girls.He said he didn’t feel bad about killing Shraddha and mutilating her body. After the questioning, he used to fall asleep easily. He allegedly told police that his plan was to kill Shraddha and slice her up in Mumbai itself.

On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawala over allegations of murdering his live-in partner, and then chopping her into 35 pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days. Aftab was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha Walkar’s father on November 10. The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) have been registered. Further investigations into the case are underway.