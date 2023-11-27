No respite as Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Nov 27 The overall air quality in Delhi continues to be in the "very poor" category with AQI at 369 on Monday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Anand Vihar entered the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 332 and PM 10 at 244, in the "poor" category, while the CO reached 70, in the "satisfactory" category while NO2 was at 43 or "good", as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6 p.m.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 382 while the PM 10 reached at 352, both in the "very poor" category, while the CO reached 70, or "satisfactory".

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 313, in the "very poor" category and PM 10 was at 237, under the "poor" category. The CO was recorded at 81, under the "satisfactory" category.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 362, in the "very poor" category and PM 2.5 at 263 or "poor" while the CO was at 46, or "good".

The air quality at the Delhi Technical University (DTU) station was in the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 314 and PM 10 at 339, while the NO2 was at 117, in the "moderate" level.

At ITO station, the PM 2.5 was recorded at 414, in the "severe" category and PM 10 was at 276, in the "poor" category. The CO was at 22 and NO2 was at 30, in the "good" level. The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 334, in the "very poor" category while PM 10 reached 219, under the "poor" category. The NO2 was 64, in the "satisfactory" levels and CO was at 18, in "good" levels.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor