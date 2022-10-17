No seat change in TN Assembly for OPS as session commences

Chennai, Oct 17 AIADMK deposed leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) was seated in his old seat when the legislative Assembly convened on Monday. Three other MLAs owing allegiance to OPS were also seated in their usual seats.

Opposition leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and all other AIADMK members were conspicuous by their absence on the first day of the Assembly session.

Speaker M. Appavu, however, did not respond to the query of reporters on the four letters submitted to him, including two by Panneerselvam. He said that it was not appropriate for him to speak to the press when the House was in session.

He said that an appropriate reply would be given in the Assembly when those involved or those affected raise questions in the House.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and those close to him were dismissed from the AIADMK during its general council on July 11. However, the issue turned legal after a single bench of the Madras High Court stayed the proceedings of dismissal of OPS, but the stay was vacated by a division bench of the same court.

OPS then moved the Supreme Court which stayed the division bench of the Madras High Court. AIADMK interim general secretary Palaniswami informed the apex court that there won't be any elections for the post of general secretary until the court's final verdict on the matter.

Palaniswami had earlier said that he would go ahead with the AIADMK party elections and was expecting to win a landslide as most of the party general council members were siding with him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor