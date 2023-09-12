No such proposal: Nitin Gadkari on reports of 10 percent additional GST on diesel vehicles as pollution tax

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has refuted media reports suggesting that he plans to suggest an additional 10 percent GST on the purchase of diesel vehicles.

There is an urgent need to clarify media reports suggesting an additional 10% GST on the sale of diesel vehicles. It is essential to clarify that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government. In line with our commitments to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2070 and to reduce air pollution levels caused by hazardous fuels like diesel, as well as the rapid growth in automobile sales, it is imperative to actively embrace cleaner and greener alternative fuels. These fuels should be import substitutes, cost-effective, indigenous, and pollution-free, Gadkari wrote on social media platform X.

Earlier the reports claimed that Gadkari said he would ask Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for an additional 10% GST goods and services tax on diesel vehicles as they led to increased pollution. Media reports state that Gadkari made these remarks during the automotive conference held in New Delhi, which saw the participation of executives from Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, as well as international car manufacturers like Mercedes and Volkswagen.