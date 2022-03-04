"No support from Indian embassy yet", says Indian student injured in war-torn Ukraine

An an Indian who sustained multiple bullet injuries in war-torn Ukraine has been sent to Kyiv for treatment. The Union Minister VK Singh said an Indian student has been shot in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. He was later taken back to the city and admitted to the hospital for treatment. The minister also said that during the war, all this was happening. We are also trying to repatriate as many Indian students as possible.

The injured student has been identified. VK Singh had said that we are keeping an eye on this. After this, the Indian student who was shot now has told himself exactly what happened. An Indian student named Harjot Singh was shot. He was then taken back to Kyiv. He is currently being treated at a hospital in Kyiv.

Meanwhile a video fo Harjot has gone viral. It doesn't matter if you send a charter (plane) after death...God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation, said Harjot.

"No support from the Indian embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," says Harjot Singh in the video.

This is Feb 27 incident. We were 3 people in a cab on our way to the 3rd checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries, said Harjot Singh.