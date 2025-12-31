'No woman safe in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal': BJP shares assault video

Kolkata, Dec 31 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday highlighted a video showing some miscreants brutally beating up a woman and her family members with bamboo sticks at Basanti block under Canning sub-division in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, posted the video on his social media handle, where the miscreants were seen brutally beating up the woman and her family members.

“No woman is safe in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal. Disturbing visuals have emerged from Uttar Bhangnamari village under Basanti Block in the Canning Subdivision of South 24 Parganas district. As per the complainant, Jalil Laskar, Munna Laskar, Arif Laskar and others brutally assaulted her and her family members. The video speaks for itself," Malviya has claimed in his X post where he shared the video.

According to him, whatever the dispute might be, it was horrifying to see women being beaten with bamboo and large sticks in broad daylight.

“What is even more shocking is the complete absence of fear of the law. Such brazen violence suggests that the perpetrators are confident of getting away, either because of political patronage or the complicity and apathy of the state machinery," Malviya added.

He had further observed that this was not an isolated incident but a grim reflection of how law and order had collapsed in West Bengal. “A state where criminals feel emboldened to assault women openly is an anti-women state. For the safety and dignity of the women of West Bengal, this failed, and the anti-women government must be ousted,” Malviya added.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also posted the video on his X handle. He said, "This Anti Women State Govt must be ousted for the sake of safety of Women of West Bengal."

In another post, Malviya shared a video and picture of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) camp of the BJP being vandalised and burnt down, allegedly by the Trinamool Congress activists at Pandabeshwar in West Burdwan district.

Malviya claimed that despite prior information being given to the district police about the camp, the cops remained mute spectators while the camp was being burnt down.

“This is the true state of law and order in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee. When democratic processes are met with arson and intimidation, it exposes the deep rot in governance and the complete surrender of the state machinery. What are Mamata Banerjee and the TMC so scared of that they must resort to violence and destruction? Why this desperation to silence and sabotage?" Malviya questioned.

