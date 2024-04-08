Nobody Will Lose Citizenship With Implementation of CAA, Says Rajnath Singh

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the no Indian, irrespective of their faith, will lose citizenship with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Accusing the opposition Congress and DMK of creating confusion on the matter, Rajnath Singh made his remarks after leading a roadshow in support of the party's Namakkal candidate, KP Ramalingam, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19.

He highlighted that the BJP has consistently delivered on its promises, citing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370, and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as examples of such assurances being fulfilled.

We promised a citizenship act, and we did it. I want to clarify that any citizen of India–whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Parsi or Jew–nobody’s citizenship will go away. On the abolition of triple Talaq, he said “mothers and sisters” from any faith are “our mothers and sisters. Any atrocity against our mothers and sisters of any religion, we stand with them and we proved this by ending triple talaq, he said.

