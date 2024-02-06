NOC to be no longer required for land, property registration in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 6 In a big relief to residents of the state, the Punjab government has decided to do away with the clause of no objection certificate (NOC) for registration of any land and property.

Divulging details, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision has been taken in larger public interest to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience.

He said the legal mechanism for this decision has already been worked out and details will be shared soon.

Mann said this decision has been taken in due consultation with the public and is aimed solely at ensuring their benefit.

He said the people in both from urban and rural areas were facing problems due to non-availability of NOC. This resulted in non-execution of registration of land, thereby creating a lot of problems for the common man.

Mann said now this problem will be solved as the requirement of NOC for the registration of land and property has been abolished by the government.

