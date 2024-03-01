Noida College Student Killed by Friends During Altercation, Body Buried

The Greater Noida police arrested four youths after a gunfight on Wednesday late night for allegedly killing their friend and burying his body in a pit in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.The arrested accused have been identified as Rachit Nagar, Sumit Singh, Sushant Verma and Shivam Singh, residents of Amroha. The deceased, Yash Mittal, also a resident of Amroha, was studying at Bennett University in Greater Noida, and his parents approached the police on Tuesday when he was not found in his hostel.

Officials said they found that Mittal and his friends went to party in a forest area at Tigariya in Amroha on Monday and his body was exhumed from a 6-foot pit in a field on Wednesday.“He had not returned to his hostel since February 26 (Monday). A team was formed and an investigation was started. When the CCTV footage was checked, it was found that Mittal had left his college safely while talking to someone on the phone. When the call detail records were examined, it was revealed that a suspect named Rachit was Mittal’s friend,” said Greater Noida DCP Saad Miya Khan.

When Rachit Nagar was interrogated, he said he, along with Mittal, Sumit Singh, Sushant Verma, Shivam Singh and Shubham Chaudhary, had gone to party in a field at Gajraula in Amroha. There was some argument between them during which they strangled Mittal to death and buried the body there in the field. Three more accused have been arrested in a police encounter and one (Shubham Chaudhary) is still absconding,” Khan added.Khan also said that after the murder, the accused sent ransom messages to Mittal’s parents to mislead the police and the family.