Noida Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Bag Manufacturing Unit in Sector 80 (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Sector 80 of Noida's Police Station Phase-II area on Monday. A video shared on social media platform X shows thick black smoke billowing from the factory unit where the blaze erupted.

According to regional media reports, several people were trapped inside the factory. Upon receiving the alert, a fire brigade team quickly arrived at the scene and rescued those trapped inside. However, it took the fire brigade more than four and a half hours to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. It is believed that a short circuit may have caused the blaze. While no casualties have been reported, the fire destroyed thousands of plastic bags.