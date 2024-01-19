Noida: Gym Trainer Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Sector 104, Disturbing Visuals Surfaces

A gym trainer was allegedly shot inside his car in Noida Sector 104 by some bike-borne assailants on Friday, January 19. According to reports, unidentified individuals opened fire on the man, Suraj Bhan, in broad daylight as he was returning from a gym.

The assailants fired five rounds before fleeing from the site. Police officials are questioning locals to gather more information and identify the culprits behind this heinous crime in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. CCTV footage is also being examined as part of the investigation.

Despite the heightened alert of the Uttar Pradesh Police ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha and Republic Day, the incident occurred in broad daylight. Suraj's body has been sent for an autopsy, and a murder case has been registered in connection with the shooting, as reported by India Today.