NOIDA Lift Accident: Elevator Smashes Against Roof in High Rise Building, Three Injured

A lift of a high-rise in Noida shot upward and crashed to the top floor of the building injuring three people after its brakes failed on Sunday night. According to officials, three people inside the lift received injuries after the lift brakes malfunctioned at Paras Tierea Society in Sector 137, Noida. They said the lift was on the fourth floor of Tower 5 when its brakes failed and it ascended rapidly to reach the 25th floor. The roof of the tower was damaged because of the impact. Three people - including two women - present in the lift were injured, the residents said. The two lifts at the tower have been closed and residents have been asked to use the stairs.

The incident occurred due to a technical fault and it is being probed, said police. They assured that all have been taken out safely and action will be taken against the culprits. The residents have alleged a lack of regular maintenance that led to the lift malfunction. "We will demand an investigation into this entire incident from the architects and builders. The safety of the residents is our first priority.

We will take all necessary steps so that such incidents do not happen in future," said the Apartment Owners Association of Paras Tierra Society. Last August, an elderly woman died of a possible heart attack at the Paras Tierra Society after the cable of a lift snapped and led to a free fall between floors. In February this year, the state Legislative Assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalator Bill that makes registration mandatory for the installation of lifts and escalators. The law also has provisions for insurance and compensation.

