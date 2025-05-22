Noida: Massive Fire Breaks Out at E-Rickshaw Battery Shop in Sector 39

A massive fire broke out in an e-rickshaw battery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday, May 22. According to the information, the blaze erupted in the battery shop in Sector 45 BDC Market under the Sector 39 police station area. After receiving the distress call, fire department teams, along with local police, reached the spot and brought the Raging blaze under control.

Visuals From the Site

Uttar Pradesh: A major fire erupted at an e-rickshaw battery shop in Noida's Sector 45 BDC Market. The incident took place in the Sector 39 police station area. Firefighters quickly arrived and successfully brought the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/e5JMe0aYKd — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows a structure appearing to be fully engulfed in fire. A large crowd gathers at the scene to witness the incident.

Meanwhile, in another devastating incident occurred in Noida, where the driver of the bus was burnt to death. The conductor was also present on the bus at the time of the accident and was injured. The incident took place in Transport Nagar in Sector 69 in the early hours of Tuesday (May 20), when a bus suddenly caught fire.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the accident took place when the driver forgot to switch off the gas burner used for cooking inside the bus. After the bus caught fire, another bus parked nearby, in which two people were sleeping, also caught fire. While one of them managed to escape from the burning bus, but one died.