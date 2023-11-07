Noida Police issues summons to YouTuber Elvish Yadav in snake venom supplying case

Noida Police has issued summons to YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner, Elvish Yadav, in connection with the 'snake venom rave' case. Yadav may face questioning alongside one of the five accused, Rahul, as part of the investigation.

According to India Today reports, the Noida Police may obtain police custody of the five individuals arrested by 5 p.m. on Tuesday in connection with the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. This case gained significant attention after snakes and snake venom were discovered at the party last week.

The involvement of Elvish Yadav, a 26-year-old Bigg Boss OTT winner, came to light when the arrested individuals reportedly disclosed that they used to supply snakes for parties organized by him. The investigation was initiated following a complaint by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's NGO, People for Animals (PFA). The organization alleged that Yadav organized illegal raves at farmhouses in Noida, where foreign girls were invited to consume snake venom and alcohol.

PFA informed the Noida Police, leading to the raid on the rave party.

In response to the allegations, Elvish Yadav has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, describing the accusations as "baseless" and "not even 1 percent true." He expressed his willingness to cooperate with the police investigation and promised to take responsibility if any claims were found to be remotely true. Additionally, Yadav threatened to take legal action against Maneka Gandhi over the case.